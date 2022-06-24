Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $222.04

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.04.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

