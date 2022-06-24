America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.70

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $18.98. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 27,350 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 24.97 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 78.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

