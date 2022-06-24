Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.71. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 240,910 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

