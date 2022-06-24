NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $57.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NNGRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($66.32) to €58.00 ($61.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.44%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

