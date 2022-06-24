Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $13.13. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 45,125 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,190 shares of company stock valued at $164,942. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

