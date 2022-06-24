Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Price Target Cut to 46.90

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of 7.69 and a 12-month high of 10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.86.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.