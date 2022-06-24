Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Price Target Cut to 46.90

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of 7.69 and a 12-month high of 10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.86.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)
