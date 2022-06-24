Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 178 to CHF 173 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.03. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $81.40 and a 1 year high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

