SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT Lowered to SEK 68

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 77 to SEK 68 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

