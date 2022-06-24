Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Cut to €5.40 by Analysts at Barclays

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €5.80 ($6.11) to €5.40 ($5.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Citigroup cut Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Snam from €4.70 ($4.95) to €4.75 ($5.00) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snam from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.05 ($5.32) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Snam has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

