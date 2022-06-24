Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.
