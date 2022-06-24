Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Lloyds Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

