FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised by Analyst

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. HSBC assumed coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.59) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.00.

GLNCY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

