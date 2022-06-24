FY2023 EPS Estimates for Severn Trent Plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Severn Trent in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.87) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.

STRNY stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.7229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

About Severn Trent (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.