FY2023 Earnings Forecast for United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Utilities Group in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for United Utilities Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

