Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

