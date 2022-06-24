Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

METC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,553,865.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

