AMERCO Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $17.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AMERCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $473.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.43. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,933,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 262,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMERCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

