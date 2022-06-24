Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

