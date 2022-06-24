Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.