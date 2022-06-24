FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lowered by Analyst

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

