Danone S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danone in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danone from €54.00 ($56.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

DANOY stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

