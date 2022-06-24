Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capgemini SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capgemini in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Capgemini’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

