John Conoley Buys 80,000 Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider John Conoley bought 80,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,779.03).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Conoley bought 94,144 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,063.04 ($18,450.56).

FA stock opened at GBX 10.65 ($0.13) on Friday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £19.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Monday.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

