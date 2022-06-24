Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Purchases 21,509 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($30,298.08).
Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jennie Daly bought 115 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($183.12).
- On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($70,114.98).
Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.43) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.14. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.