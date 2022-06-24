Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Purchases 21,509 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($30,298.08).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jennie Daly bought 115 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($183.12).

On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($70,114.98).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.43) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.14. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.69) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

