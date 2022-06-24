SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $992.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $225,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

