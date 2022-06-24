Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading 4.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enerpac Tool Group traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 3,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 304,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
