Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.30. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 65,817 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

