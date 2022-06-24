Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,843.43

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,843.43 ($22.58).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($20.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.95) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.40) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.51), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,270,346.84). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.65) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,939.09).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,625 ($19.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,788.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,690.08. The firm has a market cap of £17.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

