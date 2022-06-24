Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plains GP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

