Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $23.00

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SLM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,556,000 after acquiring an additional 634,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after acquiring an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. SLM has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

