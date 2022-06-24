Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) PT at C$4.86

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$365.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,920. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

