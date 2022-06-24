Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target at $60.59

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

LSPD opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.60. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

