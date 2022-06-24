Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 653.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 653.60 ($8.01).

INF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 518 ($6.34) to GBX 650 ($7.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.39) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.42), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($51,269.50). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.37), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($198,481.55).

Informa stock opened at GBX 527.80 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($7.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 555.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.12.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

