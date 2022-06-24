boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $99.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.80.

BHOOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.82) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.88) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.