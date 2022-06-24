Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 100 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.22).

MARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marston’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.90. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.75 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £325.96 million and a P/E ratio of -18.36.

In related news, insider William Rucker bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($139,637.43).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

