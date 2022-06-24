Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $172.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAUHY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

About Straumann (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.