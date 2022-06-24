Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $172.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.21.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAUHY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
SAUHY opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.
About Straumann (Get Rating)
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHY)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.