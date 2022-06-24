Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $245.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.33.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of DG stock opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

