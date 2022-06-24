Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$56.07

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$606.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.97. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.41 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

