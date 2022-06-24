Analysts Set Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Target Price at $720.00

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $720.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.33) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.24) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Informa has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

