Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$8.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$5.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.21 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

