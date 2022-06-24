Critical Review: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 127.22% 55.26% 19.38% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 8.59 $109.17 million $7.91 6.63 Hammerson $185.36 million N/A -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Hammerson on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

