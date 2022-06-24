Reviewing 23andMe (ME) and Its Rivals

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 23andMe to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

23andMe has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -79.99% -25.41% -19.22% 23andMe Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.29% -9.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 23andMe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50 23andMe Competitors 2628 12322 38458 607 2.69

23andMe presently has a consensus price target of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 117.67%. Given 23andMe’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 23andMe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 23andMe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $271.89 million -$217.49 million -4.14 23andMe Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.67

23andMe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe. 23andMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

23andMe competitors beat 23andMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize promising drugs. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

