Contrasting Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayro and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 268.97%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Ayro.

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,096.37% -41.29% -38.76% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $2.68 million 12.53 -$33.08 million ($0.88) -1.03 Spire Global $43.38 million 4.67 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Spire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spire Global beats Ayro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. It also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

