Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head-To-Head Survey

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Superior Industries International and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($1.31) -3.21 Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.29 $224.91 million $12.13 4.28

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its share price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Superior Industries International and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 1 0 4 0 2.60

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Superior Industries International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.05% -8.01% 0.33% Patrick Industries 6.35% 39.75% 11.31%

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Superior Industries International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

