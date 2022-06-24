Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 4531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

