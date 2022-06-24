Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $51.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 3098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

