NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $155.53 and last traded at $155.93, with a volume of 4801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.05. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

