Arvinas, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

ARVN opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

