Julia Bond Buys 2,091 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Bond purchased 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.36 ($2,458.79).

Julia Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Julia Bond purchased 6,090 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,029.10 ($7,384.98).

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. European Assets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About European Assets Trust (Get Rating)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

