SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAP in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

NYSE:SAP opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 26.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SAP by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.